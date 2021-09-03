ANL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
ASC 17.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
ASL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.93%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.65%)
FCCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.46%)
FFBL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.37%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.77%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
GGGL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.78%)
GGL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.06%)
JSCL 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
KAPCO 38.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.64%)
NETSOL 154.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.32%)
PACE 6.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.46%)
PAEL 33.49 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
PIBTL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.68%)
POWER 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.38%)
PRL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.21%)
PTC 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (6.02%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-4.39%)
TELE 20.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.15%)
TRG 161.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.11%)
UNITY 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.7%)
WTL 3.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.94%)
BR100 5,090 Decreased By ▼ -62 (-1.2%)
BR30 25,108 Decreased By ▼ -344.96 (-1.36%)
KSE100 46,903 Decreased By ▼ -510.4 (-1.08%)
KSE30 18,806 Decreased By ▼ -223.2 (-1.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,978
8924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,167,791
4,10324hr
6.66% positivity
Sindh
433,931
Punjab
396,326
Balochistan
32,282
Islamabad
99,910
KPK
163,010
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil sales increase by 26pc on YoY basis

Recorder Report 03 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan oil sales have increased by 26 percent on year-on-year basis to 1.97 million tons, which is the highest since May-2018.

Oil sales are also up 1.0 percent on month-on-month basis, where as oil sales during the first two months of FY22 clocked in at 3.9 million tons, up 22 percent on YoY.

FO sales improved by 63 percent on YoY to 0.5 million tons in August 2021 primarily led by rising LNG prices and shortage in the world LNG supply which is an alternative fuel for FO, Umair Naseer, at Topline Securities said.

Growth in oil sales is also fueled by economic recovery as last year sales were mainly impacted by lockdowns and economic slowdown, he added.

Consequently, MOGAS (MS) and High Speed Diesel (HSD) sales are up 6.0 percent on YoY and 32 percent YoY, respectively.

Strong auto sales have also led to growth in these categories during the period under review.

Companywise data shows that Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Attock Petroleum (APL) and Shell Pakistan (SHEL) have gained in terms of their market share.

PSO posted growth of 36 percent on YoY as its oil sales clocked in at 1.0 million tons. PSO's FO sales have jumped by 80 percent on YoY as its market share in this segment improved to 66 percent in August 2021versus 60 percent in August 2020.

APL's oil sales also improved by 56 percent on YoY to 0.2 million tons, where as SHEL's sales are up 28 percent on YoY to 0.1 million tons.

HASCOL witnessed a decline of 76 percent on YoY in August 2021 as it continues to lose its market share as it stands at just 1.0 percent compared to 10 percent three years back.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSO LNG prices Attock Petroleum oil sales SHEL Umair Naseer

Oil sales increase by 26pc on YoY basis

Liabilities clearance: ECC allows PIA Roosevelt Corp to use $10m from pension fund

Western Union resuming services

Rebels hold out in Afghan valley

Geelani buried in night-time funeral

Rs234.315bn new projects included in PSDP

Delay in ST refunds: Tractor industry reduces production

CCP raids premises of two tractor makers

Sardar Ataullah Mengal passes away

At least 18 dead as flash floods slam New York area

Hasty summaries of ministries irk cabinet division

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.