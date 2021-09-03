IFAC, ACCA to host third annual climate week on 20th

KARACHI: Session will bring together investment and finance and accounting professionals for a thought-provoking discussion on the gaps and needs surrounding climate information and reporting. Many stakeholders, including IFAC and ACCA, have advocated for relevant, reliable, and comparable sustainability-related information, including enhanced climate risk assessments and disclosures.

Professional accountants have an essential role to play as companies strive to meet rapidly increasing demands from investors, policy-makers, and other stakeholders for enhanced information addressing the global climate crisis.

To better understand the information gap between business and investors and what might be done to address it, IFAC and ACCA are partnering to host a Climate Week NYC event, plugging the Net-Zero Information Gap: The role of investors, accountants and capital markets, to be held virtually September 20, 2021 at 9:00am EDT.

The event will include a panel discussion moderated by Patrick Temple-West, Journalist, Financial Times, and feature: Merilee Buckley, Chief Accounting Officer, Etsy Richard Manley, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Investing, Global Leadership Team at CPP Investments, Munazzeel Riasat, Chief Executive Officer, IBC Power Limited and ACCA member.

