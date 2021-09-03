KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 2, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,094.31 High: 5,164.97 Low: 5,089.73 Net Change: (-) 58.56 Volume ('000): 462,522 Value ('000): 13,178,181 Makt Cap 1,165,442,737,365 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,819.50 NET CH. (-) 180.17 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,315.51 NET CH. (-) 116.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,604.39 NET CH. (+) 0.28 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,912.41 NET CH. (-) 34.74 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,858.16 NET CH. (-) 49.76 ------------------------------------ As on: 2-September-2021 ====================================

