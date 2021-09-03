Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
03 Sep 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (September 2, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,094.31
High: 5,164.97
Low: 5,089.73
Net Change: (-) 58.56
Volume ('000): 462,522
Value ('000): 13,178,181
Makt Cap 1,165,442,737,365
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,819.50
NET CH. (-) 180.17
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,315.51
NET CH. (-) 116.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,604.39
NET CH. (+) 0.28
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,912.41
NET CH. (-) 34.74
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,858.16
NET CH. (-) 49.76
------------------------------------
As on: 2-September-2021
====================================
