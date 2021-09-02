3,559 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Wednesday, reported 3,559 Covid-19 cases after carrying out a total 53,637 tests countrywide during the past 24 hours with a positivity ratio of 6.64 percent, which has taken the national cases tally to 1,163,688 since the pandemic outbreak.

Coronavirus data issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) revealed that another 101 Covid-19 patients have lost their lives during the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 25,889 since February 2020.

According to the NCOC, in the past 24 hours, out of a total 53,637 tests conducted across the country, 23,379 tests were carried out in Punjab, 10,900 in Sindh, 10,755 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,740 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,853 in Balochistan, 1,306 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and 704 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

Some 6,244 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country of which 5,690 cases are critical being treated at Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of the Covid-19 dedicated health facilities.

Out of the 101 patients who died on Tuesday, 92 were under treatment in various Covid-19 dedicated health facilities across the country of which 40 died on ventilators and nine at home quarantines.

At present, there are a total 93,901 active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

The country also reported 4,140 coronavirus recoveries over the past 24 hours, taking the national recoveries tally to 1,043,898 since the virus outbreak.

Punjab reported 39 deaths in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 35 deaths and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 25 deaths.

Nationwide, a total 543 ventilators were occupied, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in G-B, Balochistan, and AJK.

Multan with 72 percent ventilator utilisation is top among the four cities with the maximum ventilators occupancy, followed by Lahore with 51 percent, Peshawar with 50 percent, and Bahawalpur 47 percent.

Swabi with 91 percent oxygen beds utilisation is top among the four major cities with the maximum oxygen beds occupancy followed by Swat 79 percent, Gujrat 71 percent, and Gujranwala 66 percent.

Out of total 1,163,688 cases detected in Pakistan since the coronavirus outbreak, Sindh with 432,637 cases is on top followed by Punjab with 294,738 cases, KPK with 162,420 cases, ICT with 99,516 cases, Balochistan 32,248 cases, AJK 32,228 cases, and GB 9,919 cases.

