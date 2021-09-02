ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Afghanistan situation: Senate body demands joint sitting of parliament

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday, demanded a joint sitting of the parliament to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and chalk out a consensus national policy to deal with the challenges.

The in-camera session of the committee was briefed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Afghanistan situation in wake of Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15, 2021.

In a brief chat with reporters after the meeting, Qureshi said that Pakistan is desirous of a coordinated strategy on Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process and its efforts for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan is being appreciated globally.

Qureshi said that he also briefed the committee about his recent visit to the regional countries as well as his interaction with his counterparts from various Western countries about the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of the future inclusive government in the neighbouring country.

Talking to reporters, chairperson of the committee Sherry Rehman said that the committee demanded a joint session of the parliament to discuss the Afghanistan situation. “The current Afghan situation needs an early session of the joint sitting of the parliament. We need to discuss the evolving situations in our neighbourhood even if it would be in an in-camera session,” she said. She said that there should not be any favourites in Afghanistan and all the ethnic groups should be supported alike.

She further stated that corona virus situation is becoming worse in Afghanistan and the government of Pakistan should have a proper plan in case of refugees’ influx into the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi SENATE Western countries coronavirus situation Sherry Rehman Afghanistan situation

