Afghanistan situation: Senate body demands joint sitting of parliament

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday, demanded a joint sitting of the parliament to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and chalk out a consensus national policy to deal with the challenges.

The in-camera session of the committee was briefed by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Afghanistan situation in wake of Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on August 15, 2021.

In a brief chat with reporters after the meeting, Qureshi said that Pakistan is desirous of a coordinated strategy on Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan’s positive role in the Afghan peace process and its efforts for humanitarian assistance and evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan is being appreciated globally.

Qureshi said that he also briefed the committee about his recent visit to the regional countries as well as his interaction with his counterparts from various Western countries about the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of the future inclusive government in the neighbouring country.

Talking to reporters, chairperson of the committee Sherry Rehman said that the committee demanded a joint session of the parliament to discuss the Afghanistan situation. “The current Afghan situation needs an early session of the joint sitting of the parliament. We need to discuss the evolving situations in our neighbourhood even if it would be in an in-camera session,” she said. She said that there should not be any favourites in Afghanistan and all the ethnic groups should be supported alike.

She further stated that corona virus situation is becoming worse in Afghanistan and the government of Pakistan should have a proper plan in case of refugees’ influx into the country.

