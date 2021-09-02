ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Pakistan

PPP Central Punjab: Bilawal notifies Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as president

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has notified Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as President of PPP Central Punjab.

According to the notification, Syed Hassan Murtaza has been appointed as General Secretary and Shahzad Saeed Cheema as Information Secretary of the same chapter. The notification was issued by his political secretary Jameel Soomro on Wednesday.

It may be noted that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was already serving the party as chief organizer after the exit of Qamar Zaman Kaira as President for the central Punjab. A number of options were under consideration and Asif Zardari had also spent a week in the province to finalize the name of Raja Pervaiz Ashraf who is his close confidant and has also served as Prime Minister of Pakistan after the dismissal of Yousaf Raza Gilani by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In his message to the new leadership, Bilawal Bhutto has expressed the hope that the new leadership would organize the party in the province of Punjab and bring in new blood to the party cadre. He said a new foundation of membership would benefit the party. Meanwhile, the workers of PPP Punjab have welcomed the decision of the party chairman, saying a change in the party leadership in the central Punjab would bring in a new spirit to the party activities. The party workers are set to extend a warm reception to the new leadership at the party secretariat on the weekend.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP Bilawal Bhutto Syed Hassan Murtaza Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Shahzad Saeed Cheema Jameel Soomro

