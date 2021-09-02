Punjab reports 1,602 fresh cases, 39 new deaths

LAHORE: Despite Covid-19 vaccination on massive scale, there is no respite in the spread of coronavirus in Punjab, as out of 23379 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, 1602 fresh infections were reported besides 39 fatalities, taking the tally of cases to 394,739 and death toll to 11913.

Out of 39 deaths reported during the last 24 hours, 22 were reported in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi, three in Gujranwala, two in Faisalabad and one each in Muzaffargarh, D.G. Khan, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Toba Tek Singh.

With the recovery of 1665 more corona positive patients, the total number of recoveries in Punjab reached 357,118.

On the other hand, 4,140 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the past 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries to 1043898 showing recovery rate of 89.7%.

Out of 1602 fresh virus cases during the last 24 hours, 639 were reported in Lahore, 191 in Rawalpindi, 94 in Faisalabad, 73 in Multan and 28 in Gujranwala. The overall positivity rate of infection in Punjab reached to 6.85% while this rate reached to 10.59% in Lahore, 14.86% in Rawalpindi, 6.19% in Faisalabad, 5.91% in Gujranwala, 3.79% in Multan and 3.95% in Bahawalpur.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 200908 cases and 4730 deaths, Rawalpindi 34110 cases and 1857 deaths, Faisalabad 23728 cases and 1204 deaths, Multan 20010 cases and 892 deaths, Gujranwala 9381 cases and 505 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 7178 cases and 289 deaths, Sargodha 9493 cases and 303 deaths, Sheikhupura 4369 cases and 134 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2628 cases and 345 deaths, Bahawalpur 9225 cases and 262 deaths, D.G. Khan 4191 cases and 167 deaths, T.T. Singh 3759 cases and 103 deaths and Sialkot has reported 8124 cases and 244 deaths.

In the districts of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Bahwalpur, Gujranwala and Rahim Yar Khan, the provincial government has reduced attendance level in government offices to 50% amid rise in coronavirus cases.

Separately, the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) rescued 179522 victims while responding to 117782 emergencies across Punjab in all 36 districts of Punjab during the month of August-2021. Out of 117782 emergencies, PESD responded 30122 were road traffic accidents, 69709 medical emergencies, 1169 fire incidents, 3278 crimes, 177 drowning incidents, 63 building collapses, 18 cylinder blasts and 13246 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

In a meeting, the DG PESD was informed that 100 people died in 177 drowning emergencies during the month of August. Out of 177 drowning cases, 100 drowning emergencies were related to canals, 40 to rivers, 7 to sewerage/drain, besides 30 other emergencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021