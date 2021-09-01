ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

London cocoa hits three week low amid excess supplies

  • October raw sugar rose 0.5% to 19.94 cents per lb
  • November robusta coffee rose 1.2% to $2,050 a tonne, after hitting the highest since September 2017 on Tuesday at $2,070
Reuters 01 Sep 2021

LONDON: London cocoa futures on ICE hit a three week low on Wednesday amid excess supplies, while robusta coffee was not far off Tuesday's four year high.

COCOA

December London cocoa rose 0.3% to 1,763 pounds per tonne at 1050 GMT, having hit its lowest since Aug 11 at 1,755.

The International Cocoa Organization on Tuesday forecast a global cocoa surplus of 230,000 tonnes in the current 2020/21 season, up from a previous projection of 165,000 tonnes.

Citi said last month it sees a cocoa surplus of 300,000 tonnes this season, but added the market is likely to be a bit more balanced in 2021/22 as demand rebounds and supply growth ebbs or even reverses.

December New York cocoa rose 0.4% to $2,549 a tonne at.

Robusta coffee sets four-year high while sugar slips

COFFEE

November robusta coffee rose 1.2% to $2,050 a tonne, after hitting the highest since September 2017 on Tuesday at $2,070.

There is strong substitution demand for robusta at the moment due to the recent surge in prices for arabica coffee after frost damage to top producer Brazil's crop.

Robusta supplies are tightening meanwhile amid shipping congestion and coronavirus lockdowns in top producer Vietnam.

Indonesia's Lampung province, a key robusta producing region, exported 6,250.69 tonnes of the bean in August, down 70.5% from the same month last year, data showed.

December arabica coffee rose 0.8% to $1.9740 per lb after touching a one-month high of $2.0155 on Tuesday.

Raw sugar sets 4-1/2 year peak; cocoa also climbs

SUGAR

October raw sugar rose 0.5% to 19.94 cents per lb.

Dealers said sugar will likely consolidate after failing to break above August's 4-1/2 year high, with weak demand offsetting the decline in output from top producer Brazil after dry weather and frost damage.

October white sugar rose 0.6% to $486.20 a tonne.

Ukraine is likely to increase its white sugar output from sugar beet by about a third to 1.4 million tonnes, the economy ministry said.

London cocoa Cocoa prices Coffee production coffee output

London cocoa hits three week low amid excess supplies

Karachi experiences wide-scale power outage

August inflation reading comes in at 8.4%

With focus on girls' education, PM launches Ehsaas School Stipend program for deserving students

PTI's three-year rule has destroyed the country: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan steps up oil and gas imports as economic activities rebound

Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace

English study finds long COVID affects up to 1 in 7 children months after infection

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

At over 1.5m, Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of Roosevelt Hotel Corporation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters