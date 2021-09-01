ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Hewlett Packard wins $2bn computing service deal with US National Security Agency

  • HPE will build and manage the system, and the NSA will pay to use it as a service. HPE says the NSA will start using the service in 2022.
Reuters Updated 01 Sep 2021

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co on Wednesday said it won a 10-year, $2 billion contract to supply high-performance computing systems to the US National Security Agency (NSA).

The systems will be used for artificial intelligence computing, the company said. The system will be housed in a data center owned by QTS Realty Trust Inc.

Under the contract, HPE will build and manage the system, and the NSA will pay to use it as a service. HPE said the NSA will start using the service in 2022.

Microsoft protests Amazon win of big US cloud contract

The NSA is one of the United States' top spy agencies, carrying out espionage against foreign countries and also maintaining a domestic cyber security arm that has faced criticism for seeking arrangements with technology companies to access unencrypted data.

NSA HPC US National Security Agency Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

