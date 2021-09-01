ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
Tamim says does not want to be in Bangladesh World Cup squad

  • "I told them I don't think I should be in the World Cup team. I am basically not available for the World Cup," Tamim says
AFP Updated 01 Sep 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal said Wednesday he did not want to be in the national squad for the Twenty20 World Cup to give other players a chance.

The 32-year-old opener said he had told the Bangladesh Cricket Board and chief selector Minhajul Abedin of his decision on Wednesday.

"I told them I don't think I should be in the World Cup team. I am basically not available for the World Cup," Tamim said in a video message.

Tamim has not played a T20 international since March last year and missed Bangladesh's series win over Australia last month because of a knee injury. He is also out for the current T20 series against New Zealand.

Bangladesh confident recovering Tamim will play T20 World Cup

He said he hoped he would be fit for the World Cup, which starts in the United Arab Emirates on October 17, but added: "The thing that struck me, since I am not playing the last 15 to 16 games, those who were in my place I don't think it would be fair to them.

"Maybe I would I have been in the squad, but I don't think it would be fair."

Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das and Mahedi Hasan are expected to be the main candidates to open the batting at the World Cup.

Bangladesh have been put in preliminary round Group B for the tournament, against Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman.

Tamim Iqbal Bangladesh Cricket Board Twenty20 World Cup Bangladesh World Cup squad

