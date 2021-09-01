ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
PM inaugurates Nadra’s PAK-ID mobile app

Recorder Report 01 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday inaugurated PAK-ID mobile application, developed by the National Database Registration Authority (Nadra) to further simplify the application process for the national identity card.

The mobile app helps to capture biometrics and scan documents digitally by using the camera of smart phones.

The prime minister applauded Chairman Nadra Tariq Malik’s innovative idea of mobile app, which is a step towards implementing PM’s vision of inclusive registration and digital Pakistan.

Pakistan becomes trailblazer in ID Management Industry by launching a mobile app, which captures biometrics- fingerprints, facial recognition, and scan documents needed for processing of citizens’ ID cards and documents.

Nadra to launch process for verification of NICs

Using the digital app on smart phones, all citizens including expatriates will be able to digitally capture fingerprints, photographs, and documents. This is a leap forward putting an end to conventional method of using specialised equipment or physical paper for processing ID documents in the Nadra.

The chairman Nadra said, “The innovation will revolutionise the National ID Eco System in Pakistan by providing public convenience.”

He said the digital dividends of such technology innovation would yield positive results in financial inclusion, ease of doing business, and e-governance initiatives by offering remote identification and e-KYC.

This app, Pak Identity, can be downloaded from Google Play Store (Android) and Apple Store (iOS).

