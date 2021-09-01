JI chief declares US withdrawal from Afghanistan historic

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has declared the US withdrawal from Afghanistan as historic, linking the success of Islamic forces to the victory of entire Muslim Ummah.

Addressing a training workshop at Mansoora on Tuesday, he demanded the international community to cooperate with Taliban to establish peace and stability in war-torn country, saying Islamic forces were fully capable to put Afghanistan on track.

He believed India would no more be able to use Afghan soil to destabilize Pakistan. He said western powers and US should refrain from hatching conspiracies to throw the country into civil war. He said relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan would further strengthen in future. He demanded the government send immediately back to their homes the US and NATO forces staying in Islamabad and other cities, saying country could not afford their stay due to situation in the region.

The JI Emir expressed concern over the fragile economic situation, saying the Prime Minister claims about the government performance were contrary to the ground situation. Quoting State Bank report, he said the government total debt had increased by 22 percent to around Rs39 trillion during past two years. He said the government took record loans, touching around 80 percent of the GDP and it needed US$20 billion for repayment during next financial year. He said inflation, poverty and unemployment were the trademarks of the PTI government, doubting the rulers' capability to bring the country out of prevailing crises.

