ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dr Memon given additional charge of IPO-P chief

Mushtaq Ghumman 01 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Commerce Ministry has assigned additional charge of Chairman Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO-P) to its Additional Secretary Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon.

Last week, Commerce Ministry Division briefed the cabinet that the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan works under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce. The primary task of the IPO-P was to take up all subjects and matters for integrated and efficient intellectual property management in the country.

Major functions of the organization include protection and strengthening of intellectual property (IP), management of all IP offices in the country, creating awareness about IP rights, advising the federal government on IP policy and ensuring effective enforcement of IP rights through designated IPR enforcement agencies.

Consequent upon expiry of contractual tenure of Mujeeb Ahmed Khan on June O3, 202L, the position of Chairman, IPO-P was lying vacant. The Ministry of Commerce had already started the process of appointment of new Chairman.

According to Commerce Ministry, section 9 of Inter-textual Property Organization of Pakistan Act, 2072, provides that "there shall be a chairman of the organization to be appointed by the Federal Government for a term of three years." Although, the process of appointing a new chairman, IPO-P was already under way at the Ministry of Commerce, however, completion of this process was expected to take some time.

The Commerce Ministry proposed that Dr. Ahmed Mujtaba Memon (BS-21), presently posted as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce may be assigned additional charge of the post of chairman, IPO-P for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular Chairman, whichever is earlier.

The Cabinet approved the summary of Commerce Ministry last week. Subsequently, Commerce Ministry has issued notification in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ministry of commerce Federal Government Dr Ahmed Mujtaba Memon

Dr Memon given additional charge of IPO-P chief

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Oil, gas exploration: PPL-led consortium awarded offshore block 5 in Abu Dhabi

Lahore: Unvaccinated people will be arrested

Biden defends US pullout from Afghanistan as Taliban celebrate

UAE issues decree to increase accountability of ministers, officials

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.