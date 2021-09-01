ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.39 (0.67%)
BR30 25,173 Increased By ▲ 344.26 (1.39%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research NBP (National Bank of Pakistan) 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.76%

NBP: Steady growth

BR Research 01 Sep 2021

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) improved its 1HCY21 pretax profits by 30 percent year-on-year, despite lower funded and non-funded income, as provisioning expenses reduced by half. No joy for the shareholders looking for dividends, as NBP continues to shy away from payout. The balance sheet in the meanwhile, has continued to expand.

The average earning assets during 1HCY21 at Rs2.55 billion were 6.4 percent higher year-on-year, but the drastic decrease in interest rates from an average 11 percent in 1HCY20 to current rate, meant the markup earned remained considerably lower year-on-year. The interest earned on investment was around 60 percent of the topline, whereas interest earned on advances at Rs42 billion made up the rest.

The non-funded income stayed marginally lower year-on-year. Most earning arms delivered strikingly similar performance from previous year same period. Dividend income and gain on sale of equities made up for the fall in foreign exchange income due to lower trade activities. Although, the cost-to-income ratio slightly worsened to 46.8 percent from 44.2 percent in the same period last year, the increase in administrative expenses at under 4 percent speaks volume of the exemplary control, NBP has managed to achieve. This may not sound a great deal in the banking industry, but achieving it being state-owned must be credited.

The asset quality has expectedly come under pressure due to the pandemic. NBP’s non-performing loans went up by almost 8 percent year-on-year to Rs184 billion. The infection ratio inched slightly up from 14.8 percent in 1HCY20 to 15.6 percent, whereas the coverage ratio dropped by 170 basis points year-on-year to 88.3 percent.

On the balance sheet front, interest-bearing government securities continue to make the bulk of asset portfolio. Investment stood at Rs1.85 trillion, higher by 26 percent over December 2020. Advances on the other hand grew marginally by 1.4 percent over December 2020 to Rs997 billion. The ADR has come down to 37 percent, which is a multiyear low for the bank. The Bank puts it down to “limited loan demand in the private sector”. NBP has adopted a more risk prudent strategy to lend more to high quality low-ticket SME borrowers.

The deposit front saw 11 percent growth over December 2020, in line with industry average growth. Low-cost current account deposits now constitute nearly a quarter of total deposits, as the CASA ratio continues to further improve, ending at 86 percent as at June end 2021. NBP has performed rather well, considering it has to live with all the ills of being state-owned. The Bank aims to remain focused on SME, microfinance, PM housing scheme etc on “priority basis”. Time will tell if the focus and priority lead to improvement in overall credit demand.

COVID19 NBP National Bank of Pakistan banking sector

NBP: Steady growth

Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan

ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of RHC

POL products’ prices reduced

South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first

Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused

Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan

Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy

Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit

Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat

PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters