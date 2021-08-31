ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki warns of production hit from chip shortage

  • Total production volume across both locations could be around 40% of normal output
Reuters Updated 31 Aug 2021

India's top car maker Maruti Suzuki said on Tuesday that the global chip shortage will hurt production at its plants in the states of Haryana and Gujarat in September.

Total production volume across both locations could be around 40% of normal output, it said in a regulatory filing.

Top Indian car makers, like their global peers, have been hit by semiconductor supply chain disruptions during the pandemic, which drove up demand for chips used in electronics like computers as people worked from home, and hit output at many automakers.

Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd have already warned of the impact from rising commodity prices and a global shortage of semiconductors, combined with pandemic uncertainty.

India antitrust body fines Maruti Suzuki $27mn over dealer discount policy

In July, Tata Motors said it expected the chip supply crunch in the second quarter to be greater than in the first, likely resulting in wholesale volumes for its Jaguar Land Rover to be about 50% lower than planned.

Analysts earlier said Maruti was better positioned than rivals as it was not dependent on a single vendor for chips.

However, Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava has indicated the semiconductor crisis was not over and that it is difficult to predict what happens next.

