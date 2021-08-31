ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
SMEs: PM calls for finalising proposed policy

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the proposed Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) policy should be finalised as soon as possible.

The prime minister directed this, while chairing a review meeting on the promotion of small and medium businesses, which was attended by federal ministers, Shaukat Tarin, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill, and senior officers.

Governor SBP Dr Raza Baqir participated through a video link.

Secretary Industry and Production gave a detailed briefing to the meeting regarding the broad contours of the proposed SME policy, and stated that the SMEs account for 40 percent of the total GDP. The meeting was informed that the government is providing Rs 436 billion support to the SMEs.

SBP introduces ‘innovative’ SME Asaan Finance scheme

The meeting was told that significant tax concessions are being given to the SMEs.

The federal cabinet has already approved an action plan for the promotion of SMEs, and loans would be provided to small and medium enterprises under the supervision of the SBP, the meeting was briefed.

The meeting was also informed that special attention is being given to the business related to information technology sector.

The premier was informed that all stakeholders have been consulted in detail, so that there is no loophole in the policy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the SMEs are the most important in the national economy and deplored that small industries remained neglected in the past. The present government is focused on providing facilities to small industries, he added.

The premier said that through ease-of-doing-business policy incentives and facilities are being provided to small business owners.

He said that the proposed SME policy should be finalised as soon as possible.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood Dr Shahbaz Gill SBP Imran Khan SMEs Shaukat Tarin Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar Dr Raza Baqir

