IBI registers healthy progress: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin Monday delivered a keynote address (through a video link) during the Round Table Conference (RTC) organised by a local newspaper on the topic "Islamic Banking-The Way Forward" in Karachi.

President Dr Arif Alvi presided over the RTC, said a press release.

Among others, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms, Dr Ishrat Hussain, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Dr Reza Baqir, Chairperson Pakistan Stock Exchange, Shamshad Akhtar, presidents/CEOs of private banks, chairman Shariah Board and other distinguished guests participated in the RTC.

In his remarks, the finance minister stated that the Islamic Banking Industry has experienced a healthy progress over the years and the time has come to contemplate upon the ways and means on how to traverse the future path of taking this industry to its next phase of development.

The Islamic banking has grown rapidly both in local as well as in international markets and has assumed systematic significance in a number of jurisdictions. Apart from its faith-based appeal, the increasing interest in Islamic finance industry stems from its strong economic and social considerations. Its skewness towards asset backed and equity based transactions help promote entrepreneur friendliness and consideration of project viability, he added.

The finance minister further stated that Islamic finance offers prudent financing options that ensure the transaction is less prone to debt crisis and the funds are employed for their prescribed purpose minimizing defaults. Therefore, the Islamic finance promotes financial inclusion by bringing that particular segment in financial ambit, which has consciously excluded themselves due to their faith-related sensitivities.-PR

