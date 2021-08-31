Corona vaccination: CS orders extension of door-to-door campaign throughout Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab government has decided to extend door to door corona vaccination campaign in all districts across the province. The decision was taken due to increasing rate of positive cases which is over eight percent in 15 districts of Punjab. The vaccination is in full swing in all districts and more than 600,000 people are being inoculated daily.

In this regard Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik has directed the health department to start a door-to-door corona vaccination with immediate effect in all districts.

Expressing concern over a surge in corona cases in the province, the Chief Secretary Punjab reviewed the corona pandemic situation, provision of medical facilities in hospitals and vaccination targets.

The Chief Secretary Punjab said that a door-to-door vaccination campaign in eight cities of the province has been underway since July 26 and its scope would be extended to all districts. He expressed concern over a surge in cases and asked the Corona Experts Advisory Group (CEAG) to monitor the situation.

The Chief Secretary said that it is evident from the data the vaccine is highly effective against the virus and that the patients who received even a single dose are in a better condition than those who did not. He said that if vaccination could save precious lives, laxity in vaccination would be a 'criminal negligence'.

The Chief Secretary said that coronavirus can be prevented only by vaccinating as many people as possible. He mentioned that the vaccination campaign is a national cause, adding that implementation of National Control and Operation Center (NCOC) guidelines would be ensured in any case. He appealed to the citizens to continue following SOPs along with vaccination.

The secretaries of Primary Health and Specialized Healthcare departments gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary. The province currently has a sufficient stock of vaccines.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Healthcare Commission, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, DGPR Punjab and concerned officers were also present on the occasion while all the divisional commissioners participated through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021