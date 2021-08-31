KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 30, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 469,132,912 245,212,595 14,768,598,647 7,972,410,513 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,041,743,271 (1,188,820,047) (147,076,775) Local Individuals 11,340,007,938 (11,678,650,387) (338,642,449) Local Corporates 5,069,059,348 (4,583,340,124) 485,719,224 ===============================================================================

