Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
31 Aug 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 30, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
469,132,912 245,212,595 14,768,598,647 7,972,410,513
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,041,743,271 (1,188,820,047) (147,076,775)
Local Individuals 11,340,007,938 (11,678,650,387) (338,642,449)
Local Corporates 5,069,059,348 (4,583,340,124) 485,719,224
===============================================================================
