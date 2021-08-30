US oil may retest resistance at $69.73

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a resistance at $69.73 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $71.45.

The surge on Aug. 27 confirmed an extension of the uptrend from the Aug. 23 low of $61.74.

The trend is riding on a wave c or wave 3, both of which are capable of travelling into $71.22-$73.82 range.

A falling trendline points at $71.22 as well.

Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams US crude hub, Louisiana

The resistance at $69.73 is strengthened by another one at $69.92. They work together to temporarily stop the rise and trigger a correction.

The correction may end around $68.35. A further drop below this level, however, would make the current wave count and the target of $71.22 doubtful.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis reveals a similar resistance at $69.44, which helps stop the rise. A surge above $69.70 may confirm a break above $69.44 and a target of $72.32.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.