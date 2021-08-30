Covid-19 curbs extended to 14 more cities

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has decided to continue implementation of Corona SOPs and extended Covid restrictions to 14 more cities of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The NCOC has also decided to extend SOPs restrictions now to total 27 cities in the country with 13 previous and 14 new cities. The SOPs would be reviewed by the decision-making body for the prevention of the global corona virus in Pakistan on September 13.

Earlier, Corona SOPs were enforced in 13 cities but now Corona restrictions have been extended to 14 more cities in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The commercial activities in the 27 cities would be closed at 8 pm every day with two-day weekly closure while indoor dining in restaurants would be banned, according to media reports. When Business Recorder tried to contact the person dealing with media, his phone was not accessible on his mobile phone. As per reports outdoor dining would be allowed until 10pm, but takeaway service will be open 24 hours a day.

The ban on contact sports (Karate, Boxing, Martial Arts, Rugby Wrestling etc) would continue and only vaccinated people would be able to go to the indoor gym. Indoor wedding ceremonies would be completely banned. Outdoor celebrations with 300 guests would be allowed.

There would be restriction on visits to the shrines until noon, and normal office hours for government and private offices would continue with 50 percent attendance.

According to the NCOC, the restrictions would be enforced in Islamabad and in Punjab Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Multan, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Khushab, Rahim Yar Khan and Mianwali.

In Sindh province, restrictions would be applied in Hyderabad and Karachi while in AJK, Muzaffarabad and Mirpur. In Gilgit-Baltistan Gilgit and Skardu and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, Swat, Haripur, Mansehra, Lower Dir, Swabi, Abbottabad and Chitral.

During last 24 hours most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by KP as out of 69 deaths during last 24 hours 31 died on ventilators. 62 died in hospital and 7 died out of hospital. There were 3909 people tested covid positive on Aug 28 2021. Vents occupied as percentage in four major areas was Multan70%, Lahore -48%, Bahawalpur 47%, Islamabad 40%.

Oxygen beds occupancy in four major areas included Swabi 83%, Abbottabad 76% Swat 66% and Gujranwala 60%. Total Active Covid cases in Pakistan were 93504 as of 29 Aug, 62918 tests conducted on 28 Aug.

