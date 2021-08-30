Public not interested in 'untimely' PDM meetings: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the public is not interested in untimely PDM's meetings as its unnatural alliance has been withered away and this coalition has proved to be the most failed alliance in the political history of Pakistan. The people had already rejected the pointless meetings of PDM in the past as well.

The Chief Minister said under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, Pakistan is on the road of progress and development but these elements only want to create hurdles in its journey. He stated that protests are not the way to take countries ahead on the road of progress and development. He said no one will be allowed to create a hindrance in the journey of public service.

