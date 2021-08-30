ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Euro zone bond yields stay near one-month highs as Powell offers few clues

Reuters 30 Aug 2021

LONDON: German bond yields hovered near one-month highs on Friday after falling briefly on comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and marked their biggest weekly rise in at least two months. Powell's comments defended the view that current high inflation will likely pass and stopped short of signalling the timing for any policy shift.

Bonds saw their worst daily performance in six months on Wednesday, when benchmark 10-year yields jumped 6-10 bps to one-month highs. Analysts attributed this partly to caution ahead of Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday. Euro area bond yields are closely correlated to moves in US Treasuries.

Bond yields move inversely with prices.

"Markets appear to be buying into the dovish taper for the time being," Oliver Blackbourn, multi-asset portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors, said.

"The question that was not addressed was how quickly the Fed will reduce asset purchases," he added.

Analysts also said this week's sharp sell-off in bonds would dampen any market reaction to Powell's comments.

"Yields currently price in the Fed starting to taper its bond-buying programme by year-end and raising rates in 2023," Annalisa Piazza, fixed income research analyst at MFS Investment Management said, adding "Powell's message was uneventful."

The latest Fed minutes showed policymakers largely expect they will reduce the bond buying this year, though consensus was lacking on when the tapering might start.

On Friday, by 1520 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was unchanged at -0.41%, just below Thursday's one-month high at -0.401%.

Italy's 10-year yield was down 2 basis point to 0.65%, keeping the closely watched gap to German 10-year yields at 106 bps, below this week's 109 bps peak, the highest in over a month.

US economic data didn't trigger any price action in the euro zone. US consumer spending slowed in July as a decline in motor vehicle purchases due to shortages offset a rise in outlays on services, supporting views that economic growth will moderate in the third quarter amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

Though markets calmed on Friday, the sell-off earlier in the week set up Germany's 10-year yield for its biggest weekly jump since early May, up 8 bps this week, while Italy's 10-year yield was set for its biggest weekly rise since mid-June, 11 bps this week.

German bond yields Fed Fed Chair Jerome Powell Eurozone bond yields Euro area bond yields

Euro zone bond yields stay near one-month highs as Powell offers few clues

Federal govt corrects record of 104 acres of land in Karachi

US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Ida hits Louisiana, toughest test of levees in years

Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed

Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.