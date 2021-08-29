Tarin terms Kamyab Pakistan Programme 'revolutionary initiative'

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Saturday said the Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP) was a revolutionary initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower youth.

Talking to Pakistan Television (PTV), the minister said the Kamyab Pakistan Program was the first flagship programme in the country's history that would help citizens in finding employment, buying housing and machinery at cheap prices.

He further said the government had improved and strengthened the national economy due to prudent economic policies while the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had left fragile economy by taking huge foreign loans.

The minister underlined the need to make functional the special economic zones to yield desirous benefits and results, adding the provinces had collected more tax as compared to past. Replying to a question, he said it was a foremost responsibility of the provincial governments to control edibles and commodities prices.