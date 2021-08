Shell begins shutting Norco, Louisiana refinery

HOUSTON: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began shutting its 230,611 barrel-per-day Norco, Louisiana refinery and adjoining chemical plant on Saturday morning, according to a community alert sent to residents living near the plant.

The message said the shutdown is because of the threat from Hurricane Ida and the Norco complex's safety flare system would be used throughout the storm's passage. The company said on Friday it would shut the Norco refinery and chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana because of the hurricane.