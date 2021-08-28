ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on Iran nuclear issue

  • "America's current administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump demanded," Khamenei say
AFP Updated 28 Aug 2021

TEHRAN: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday accused US President Joe Biden's administration of making the same demands as his predecessor Donald Trump in talks to revive a nuclear accord.

The multilateral deal that offers Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme was torpedoed by Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from it in 2018.

A last round of negotiations between Iran and the deal's remaining parties to revive the 2015 accord concluded in June with no resumption in sight.

"America's current administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump demanded," Khamenei said, quoted by his official website.

"The Americans truly have no shame on the nuclear issue, and even though they withdrew from the JCPOA... they now talk in a way and make demands as it was (Iran) that withdrew," he added, referring to the deal by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Biden to Israeli PM: US has options if Iran nuclear diplomacy fails

Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi's newly formed cabinet, during which he acknowledged public trust in government had been "damaged".

The ultraconservative Raisi won a June 18 election marred by record low turnout and an absence of significant competitors.

He succeeded the moderate Hassan Rouhani, the architect of the political opening that culminated in the nuclear agreement between Tehran and six major powers.

A year after Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal and impose sanctions on Iran, the Islamic republic retaliated by gradually waiving most of the key nuclear commitments that it had accepted under the agreement.

Six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers -- with the US indirectly taking part -- were held in Vienna between April and June.

The last round concluded on June 20, with no date set for another.

"Behind the scenes of America's foreign policy, there is a predator wolf that sometimes changes to a cunning fox," Khamenei said.

'Reciprocal response'

Khamenei's remarks came after a senior security official in Tehran said Iran reserves the right to a "reciprocal response" to Washington, after what it deemed as threats by Biden.

Biden received Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House on Friday and said the United States was committed to ensuring "Iran never develops a nuclear weapon".

"We're putting diplomacy first and seeing where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails we're ready to turn to other options," he said.

Biden and Bennett's "emphasis on using 'other options' against #Iran, in addition to being an illegal threat against another country, establishes the Islamic Republic of Iran's right for a reciprocal response against 'available options'," Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary-general of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, wrote on Twitter.

Bennett, like his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, fiercly opposes the revival of the nuclear deal.

In his speech, Khamenei also called on Raisi to "repair" the public's damaged trust in government.

Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit' Iran

"It's a great asset for a government to be able to attract the people's trust, which has unfortunately been slightly damaged. You must repair this".

The way to achieve this was to ensure the "words and actions" of officials become one and to keep promises.

Iran has in recent years been hit by several protests over the economy and living conditions made worse by punishing US sanctions.

The latest was protests over water shortages that erupted in July in southwest Iran, where, according to Iranian media, at least four people were killed.

Human rights groups outside of Iran have previously accused the Islamic republic of using force against protesters.

Iran has denied the charges and blamed violence at protests on "opportunists" and "rioters" linked to its enemies.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Nuclear Deal Iran nuclear program Iran nuclear issue US President Joe Biden's administration

Khamenei says Biden has same demands as Trump on Iran nuclear issue

US strikes Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

It is time for global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan: Umar

Govt decides to administer Covid booster shots to people traveling abroad

England hammer India by an innings and 76 runs in third Test

Despite pandemic, global demand for Pakistan textile to remain strong

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

‘Govt has no intention to quit IMF programme’: Tarin presents economic blueprint

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Dawood seeks investment plans from mobile companies to address impediments

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters