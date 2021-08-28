CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to import 70MW additional electricity from Iran to meet immediate requirements of Makran/Gwadar as provision of utilities is a perquisite for the CPEC projects, official sources told Business Recorder.

The issue of electricity supply to Makran/Gwadar was discussed at a recent meeting of Cabinet Committee on CPEC (CCoCPEC). The Committee discussed different power supply options to meet future additional load demand of Gwadar/Makran region grid submitted to CCoCPEC. An interim supply arrangement before induction of 300MW Gwadar Carbon Free Power Project (CFPP) was discussed. Before induction of 300MW coal fired power project and after the 132kV interlinking of Makran/Gwadar regional grid with national grid, additional load demand of Makran/Gwadar grid in the range of 105MW to 120MW, in addition to the existing 100MW may be met through the following interim arrangements: (i) increase in power import from 100 MW to 125MW (25MW increase) from Iran through the existing 132KV link. It requires negotiation with Iranian counterparts. However, this has not been recommended by Power Division.

The part of this proposal is 25MW augmentation with installation of 150/-50 MVAR SVC at Gwadar old substation. In case of delay in the commissioning of the said SVC 48 MVAR capacitor are required at Gwadar old substation.

It was also discussed to isolate some part of the Makran grid — feeding 132 kV grid stations of Panjgoor, Hoshah and Turbat through national grid. This arrangement would result in shifting of the following load demand of Makran grid to national grid. Power Division has supported this proposal. 95MW augmentation will be done with installation of 150/-50 MVAR SVC at Punjgoor. Power Division has recommended other pre-requisites for an interim arrangement.

Addition of 3rd 220/132kV auto-transformer at 220kV grid station of Khuzdar before March 2023: MVAR, 132 kV capacitor at Turbat before March 2023. With above arrangements, total load demand in the range of 205MW to 220MW of Makran/Gwadar grid can be met.

Power Division has also proposed additional power supply 220 KV transmission line subject to feasibility study. The proposed power supply option to meet load demand of regional grid through 220 KV Dadu-Makran/Gwadar Transmission Line as follows : (i) addition of 1x450 MVA, 500/220KV T/F at Dadu 500 KV; (ii) Dadu — Khuzdar 220 KV D/C 1/Line (Approx. 300 ICM); (iii) Khuzdar — Panjgur 220 KV D/C 1/Line (approx. 320 KM twin bundled rail conductor); (iv) Panjgur — Gwadar 220 KV D/C 1/Line (approx. 350 KM twin bundled greeley conductor); (v) 220/132KV T/Fs at Khuzdar (either addition of 160 MVA T/F or augmentation of 3x160MVA T/Fs with 3x250 MVA T/Fs); (vi) the extension work required at the existing Dadu 500 KV G/S and Khuzdar 220 KV G/S corresponding to the above scope; (vii) Two No. 220/132 KV G/S with 2x250 MVA, 220/132KV T/Fs (Panjgur & Gwadar) with allied 132 KV 1/Lines. The land of Gwadar 220 KV G/S has already been acquired by NTDC. The cost estimates of proposed option is $475 million (approximately).

However, Power Division has not supported additional 100MW import from Iran through Polan— Gwadar 220 kV 1/line.

Power Division proposed the following options to meet future additional load demand of Gwadar/Makran regional grid if the commissioning of Gwadar Coal Fired Power plant is delayed: (i) PC-I for import of 100MW at Gwadar (in Pakistan) through 220kV double circuit (D/C) T/Line from Polan (in Iran) was approved in September 19, 2007 by ECNEC; (ii) contract agreement was signed between NTDC and Sunir on February 04, 2009 for import of 100 MW through 220 kV D/C T/ Line from Polan and Gwadar. It could not proceed further due to international sanctions on Iran and current policy; (iii) the scope of work of the project at Pakistan end includes Gwadar 220kV G/Station with 2x160 MVA, 220/132 kV T/Fs and 220 kV double circuit T/Line (approx 74 km) from Pak-Iran Border to Gwadar.

Both Iranian companies - M/s TAVANIR and SUNIR - with whom NTDC has signed contract for supply of power, offered to finance the construction of line against the TAVANIR payables by the CPPA-G.

The Cabinet Committee on the CPEC reviewed all options and held a threadbare discussion on the issue of electricity supply in Makran and Gwadar.

During a discussion, Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin observed that provisions of utilities were a prerequisite for the establishment of the CPEC projects in Gwadar. This issue must be addressed on priority to ensure investment in the area. It was discussed that there is a need for an interim as well as permanent solution for power supply to Gwadar, which is a pre-requisite for its growth. It was further stated that QESCO is negotiation with FWO to hire its services under direct contracting for laying the transmission line. The project will be completed by March, 2023. It will resolve the issue for the longer term. In the meantime, best alternate is to import electricity from Iran to meet urgent needs.

After a detailed discussion, the Committee decided to import additional power of 70MW from Iran to meet the immediate needs of Gwadar. It was also decided that QESCO should finalize its procurement for laying a transmission line to supply power to Gwadar and complete the project by March, 2023. The executing agency may consider the option of engaging FWO or any other entity for timely implementation of the project.

The Power Division has directed to make arrangement for dedicated power supply to Gwadar Industrial Zone.

