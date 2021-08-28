ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

Reuters 28 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a speech that affirmed an ongoing US economic recovery and explained why there is no rush to tighten monetary policy, gave a detailed account on Friday of why he regards a spike in inflation as temporary and offered no signal on when the central bank plans to cut its asset purchases beyond saying it could be “this year.”

In remarks to the annual Jackson Hole economic conference, Powell indicated the Fed will remain cautious in any eventual decision to raise interest rates as it tries to nurse the economy to full employment, saying he wants to avoid chasing “transitory” inflation and potentially discouraging job growth in the process - a defence in effect of the new approach to Fed policy he introduced a year ago.

On the separate and potentially imminent decision by the US central bank to begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of US Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Powell said he agreed with the majority of his colleagues that if job growth continues it “could be approriate...this year.”

The weeks since the Fed’s policy meeting in July “brought more progress” towards repairing the jobs market, Powell said, with nearly a million positions added and continued progress expected.

But it also coincided with “the further spread of the Delta variant” of the coronavirus, Powell noted, raising risks that would need to be evaluated as the debate over the bond-buying “taper” continues ahead of the Fed’s Sept. 21-22 policy meeting.

In the days before Powell’s speech, several Fed regional bank presidents said they were eager to get a taper underway, and to reduce the asset purchases fast, with some arguing the shift was needed to prepare for interest rate increases that may be needed sooner than expected.

Fed's Powell in spotlight as markets await taper plans

Data released earlier on Friday showed inflation continuing to rise. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key inflation gauge watched by the Fed, was up 4.2% in the 12 months through July, the third straight month it has been at least double the central bank’s 2% target. Powell, however, was non-committal, and gave no precise indication of when a reduction in bond purchases might start.

“We will be carefully assessing incoming data and the evolving risks,” he said, signaling that Fed discussions about exactly when to reduce the bond-buying program not only remain unresolved, but must be squared against the health and economic risks posed by the highly contagious Delta variant. Stocks were trading higher after Powell’s speech, with the benchmark S&P 500 index hitting a record high, as investors took the view that Powell was signaling no rush to tighten policy. Treasury bond yields edged lower and the dollar weakened against a basket of trading-partner currencies.

“Powell understands that tapering will happen, but it’s not going to happen sooner than later,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. Powell’s remarks offered a broad road map of where the US central bank stands as it moves away from policies rolled out to counteract the pandemic’s economic shock, while also accounting for the fact that the health crisis has not passed, and that millions of Americans remain out of work as a result of it.

The pivot away from asset purchases now appears just a matter of time, as long as robust US job growth continues through August and into the fall.

Fed officials have said they expect the resurgent health crisis will not throw the recovery off track, though concerns about COVID-19 risks did force the central bank itself to move its Jackson Hole symposium from a mountain resort in Wyoming to a virtual event for the second year in a row.

Coronavirus US Treasuries Jerome Powell US central bank US job growth

Bond-buying taper: Powell holds fast to ‘this year’ timeline

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

SPI up 0.22pc WoW

Grade-22 bureaucrats, judges: Allotment of additional plots declared as illegal

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

US warns 'credible threats' to Kabul airlift after IS attack

PM launches Apna Ghar scheme for expats

Govt to make amendments in PPP (Amendment) Act, 2021

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters