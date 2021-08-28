ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Contract awarded by LESCO: TIP seeks action in response to corruption allegations

Hamid Waleed 28 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) is said to have sought action in response to allegations of corruption in the award of Rs970 million contract for procurement of High-Temperature Low Sag (HTLS) Conductor by the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), reliable sources in Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) said.

According to a letter written to the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Energy by the TIP, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, the LESCO’s Grievance Committee has already opined that ‘the allegations raised with regard to the contract are not found right in light of the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) issued bid evaluation report’.

However, the letter added, the subsequent inquiry committee of PEPCO found that ‘the successful bidder did not meet the specific criteria of the tender’. Accordingly, the TIP has urged the Federal Secretary Ministry of Energy to examine the allegations, and if they are found to be correct, direct LESCO to discharge the tender, re-invite it, and also take action against officers responsible for violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

