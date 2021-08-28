Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Friday (August 27, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 27.08.2021 VALUE 27.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1263% PA 0.6238% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0920% PA 0.6580% PA For 12 months -0.0125% PA 0.8625% PA For 2 Years -0.0125% PA 1.3625% PA For 3 Years -0.0125% PA 1.6125% PA For 4 years -0.0125% PA 1.8625% PA For 5 years -0.0125% PA 1.9875% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 27.08.2021 VALUE 27.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1516% PA 0.5984% PA For 12 Months 0.0340% PA 0.8410% PA For 2 Years 0.0340% PA 1.3410% PA For 3 Years 0.0340% PA 1.5910% PA For 4 years 0.0340% PA 1.8410% PA For 5 years 0.0340% PA 1.9660% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 27.08.2021 VALUE 27.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3111% PA 1.0611% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2970% PA 1.0470% PA For 12 Months 0.2507% PA 1.1257% PA For 2 Years 0.2507% PA 1.6257% PA For 3 Years 0.2507% PA 1.8757% PA For 4 years 0.2507% PA 2.1257% PA For 5 years 0.2507% PA 2.2507% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 27.08.2021 VALUE 27.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1537% PA 0.5963% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1717% PA 0.5783% PA For 12 Months -0.1930% PA 0.6820% PA For 2 Years -0.1930% PA 1.1820% PA For 3 Years -0.1930% PA 1.4320% PA For 4 Years -0.1930% PA 1.6820% PA For 5 years -0.1930% PA 1.8070% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021