PM Imran writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif, recommends names for ECP slots

BR Web Desk 27 Aug 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, and recommended three names each for the vacant seats for members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

A letter shared by Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on his Twitter account stated that the premier has written the letter under Articles 213 and 218 of the Constitution for vacant ECP seats in Punjab and KPK provinces.

It added that the prime minister has recommended three names for the slots and an appointment could be made after a reply from the opposition.

For Punjab, Khan has suggested names of Ahsan Mahboob, a retired BS-22 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, Raja Amer Khan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas, a retired BS-22 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service.

ECP decides to hold bye-elections on 8 vacant seats

For the vacant ECP seat in KPK, the PM recommended the names of Justice (retd) Ikramullah Khan, Faridullah Khan, a retired BS-22 officer of PAS and Muzammil Khan, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Earlier, the information minister had dispelled the impression that there was a deadlock between the government and the opposition on the appointment of members of the ECP.

Two members of ECP yet to be appointed

He said that the premier would consult Shehbaz on the issue in accordance with the Constitution. He, however, ruled out the possibility of direct consultation between the two, saying it might be done through correspondence.

The seats fell vacant after two ECP members from Punjab and KPK retired on July 26 after the completion of their five-year constitutional term.

Shehbaz Sharif letter written PM Imran ECP vacant seats names recommended

