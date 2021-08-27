ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

New Zealand call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh

  • Allen, who is in quarantine in Bangladesh, will remain with the team however, New Zealand Cricket said
AFP 27 Aug 2021

DHAKA: New Zealand on Friday called up pace bowler Matt Henry to replace Covid-infected Finn Allen for their five Twenty20 internationals in Bangladesh.

Allen, who is in quarantine in Bangladesh, will remain with the team however, New Zealand Cricket said.

Henry was initially scheduled only to take part in later games in Pakistan but will now leave New Zealand on Monday for Bangladesh.

"Matt's clearly not a like-for-like replacement for Finn, but he expands our selection options and, in the current circumstances, is the best equipped to join the side at such short notice," said head coach Gary Stead.

Stead said he had not considered any New Zealand players competing in English tournaments, because of the seven-day isolation they would face on arrival in Dhaka.

Henry said the call-up was a "great opportunity".

"I have played against Bangladesh over the last few years. But those were in our conditions, which are very different than what we are about to experience," he said.

"Bangladesh has been very strong in their recent series."

New Zealand and Bangladesh will play their matches behind closed doors at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on September 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10.

New Zealand Bangladesh Twenty20 Internationals

New Zealand call on Henry as Covid replacement in Bangladesh

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters