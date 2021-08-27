Brent oil may retest support at $70.47

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may retest a support at $70.47 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall to $69.09.

The contract apparently failed to break a resistance at $71.86. It is expected to retreat into a range of $67.37 to $69.09. The hourly RSI dropped below 50.

It represents a weak market sentiment that could drive the price further down.

Brent oil may test resistance at $71.86

A rise above $72.42 could confirm a break above $71.86. A bullish target zone of $73.58-$74.75 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, the contract faces another resistance at $71.69, which is near $71.86 (hourly chart).

The black candlestick on Thursday marks the completion of the rise from the Aug. 23 low of $64.60.

Oil is likely to fall towards $67.90 to form the second leg of a high-low bottom.

