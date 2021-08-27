ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Aug 27, 2021
Another huge blast heard in Kabul, Taliban say it was not an attack

  • Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahadid, however, tweeted that it was a controlled explosion by US forces destroying equipment at the airport and Kabul residents should not worry
AFP Updated 27 Aug 2021

KABUL: A huge blast rocked Kabul early Friday, heard by AFP staff hours after a deadly twin bomb attack at the airport that was claimed by the Islamic State.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahadid, however, tweeted that it was a controlled explosion by US forces destroying equipment at the airport and Kabul residents should not worry.

This could not immediately be confirmed independently.

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

The airport attack left dozens dead and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The fatalities include 12 US soldiers, the Pentagon said.

The airport blasts came as the August 31 deadline looms for the United States to withdraw its troops, and for it and other Western countries to end a massive airlift that has already evacuated nearly 100,000 people.

