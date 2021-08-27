ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Employees of Discos: NA body seeks details

Recorder Report 27 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, on Thursday, sought biodata, qualification and domicile of all the employees of DISCOs - power distribution companies - to be provided to the committee within 15 days.

The committee's meeting, chaired by Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon, also expressed displeasure over absence of senior officers of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division), particularly, the federal secretary and the managing director of the Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO).

On the demands of the committee members, the panel directed the concerned ministry to expedite provision of electric poles, ensure availability of material. It further directed that capacity building of the staff should be enhanced and the facility of easy installments of the utility bills should be provided to the public.

It also directed that the secretary, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) should immediately organise a meeting with all the CEOs of DISCOs, besides directing the department concerned to provide 25-KV transformers to the farmers.

On the issue of contempt of parliament, the bill drafted by Barrister Raheel Ahmed was unanimously approved by the committee and recommended that the bill should be placed on the floor of the House as a private member's bill.

On the question of privilege raised by Malik Anwar Taj, parliamentary secretary regarding misbehaviour/abusive attitude of Aman Ullah, assistant director (Local Government), District Charsadha, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with the parliamentary secretary, the committee disposed of the question of privilege with the direction that the issues of the members should be resolved with a report to the committee.

On the question of privilege raised by MNA Dr Darshan regarding not attending the telephone calls of the member by Muhammad Saleem, CEO, SEPCO, Sukkur, the committee disposed of the matter subject to the satisfaction of the mover.

On the question of privilege raised by Chaudhry Shoukat Ali Bhatti regarding allegedly not responding the telephone calls by Tariq Banoori, chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and misbehavior of Waheed Ahmed, director, Planning and Development, HEC, Islamabad, the committee deferred the matter till its next meeting.

The committee also directed that adhocism should be ended in the HEC. On the question of privilege raised by MNA Sajid Khan against non-implementation on the recommendations of the Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) regarding allocation of 265 seats in medical and dental colleges for the students of the FATA and Balochistan under the PSDP Project by the chairman, HEC and president, Pakistan Medical Commission; the committee directed that all the chief secretaries and secretaries health departments of all the provinces should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

The committee also disposed of a number of other questions of privilege raised by many members National Assembly during the meeting, attended by Malik Anwar Taj, Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Ramesh Lal, Sajid Khan, Faheem Khan, Ali Gohar Khan, Syed Samiul Hassan Gillani, Ehsanul Rehman Mazari, Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Dr Haider Ali Khan, and Atta Ullah.

