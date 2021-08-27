Islamabad's irregular housing schemes to be regularised

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has decided to regularize unapproved/ irregular housing schemes in various zones of Islamabad i.e Zone-II, IV and V, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Cabinet in its meeting held on August 17, 2021 also decided to exclude the name of Maj-Gen. Farrukh Javed, HI (M) (Retd) from the Commission which will review the Master Plan of Islamabad.

Sharing the details, sources said Interior Division apprised the Cabinet that the Federal Cabinet constituted a Commission to review the Master Plan of Islamabad and a notification was issued by the Ministry of Interior on December 28, 2018. Subsequently, through notification of Cabinet Decision of August 3, 2019 a number of experts were replaced in order to ensure timely completion of the desired task.

The Commission completed its task and prepared an interim report on review of Master Plan of Islamabad, revision of building bye- laws/planning parameters, revision of modalities and procedures for development of private housing schemes in Islamabad and RFP for Consultant to review the Master Plan of Islamabad. These reports were presented before the Federal Cabinet on October 14, 2019 which decided that the ToRs of the Consultant should be vetted by the Planning Commission and CDA should cover the finances of the Consultant who would complete the task within one year.

In compliance with the decision of the Federal Cabinet, the process for hiring of Consultant to review the Master Plan of Islamabad was initiated with the consent of the CDA Board. The RFP document was referred to the Planning Commission in light of the Cabinet decision; however, no headway could be made in this regard. It was submitted that the Ministry of Planning and Development constituted a Committee to facilitate the process of review of the Islamabad Master Plan under preparation by CDA. It had been observed that the initial report prepared by the Master Plan Commission was comprehensive and entailed a way forward. Consultants were required to be engaged for the interventions identified in the Master Plan Commission Report.

In order to expedite the process and to complete it in time, the following amendments in the composition of the existing Master Plan Commission were required: The names of Naveed Aslam and Salman Mansoor may be deleted from the existing Commission. The names of following new members may be added to the existing Master Plan Commission: Major General Farrukh Javed, HI (M) (Retd) Murad Jam', (Architect) Sikandar Ajam (Architect/Planner) Chairman PCATP as ex-officio member.Chairman CDA, as Member of the Commission, would act as the Convener of the Commission till such time as the Committee may elect a Chairman from its Members. The Commission on its own can appoint technical consultants as and when required in order to complete its assigned day to day tasks.

A Committee was also proposed to be established to advise and develop an effective policy for regularization of irregular housing schemes in various zones of Islamabad i.e. Zone-II, IV and V. This Committee would comprise of members from Federal Commission for Revision of Master Plan constituted by the Federal Cabinet. The Members of this committee would include the following: (i) Major General Farrukh Javed, HI (M) (Retd) (Chairman); (ii) Murad Jamil (Architect) (Member Federal Commission in Review of Master Plan); (iii) Sikandar Ajam (Architect/Planner) (Member Federal Commission in Review of Master Plan(member ); (iv) Vice Chairman (Planning), PCATP (member) ;(v) any other expert of the relevant profession from public or private sector( co-opted by the Commission; and (vi) DG/DDG Planning, CDA ( Member/Secretary).

According to Ministry of Interior, all staff and logistical support would be provided by the CDA. The CDA would provide requisite funds for functioning of the Commission. The Commission would act in an advisory manner and will advise the Authority with respect to the regularization of illegal housing societies within the framework of ToRs attached and the CDA Ordinance, 1960. The members of the Commission shall receive such honorarium as may be determined by the Federal Government to be paid from the financial budgetary outlay of the Authority.

The Terms of Reference of the Commission had been formulated in line with the ToRs framed by the Government of Punjab in this regard.

The sources said, Minister of Interior submitted the following proposals: (i) the names of Naveed Aslam and Salman Mansoor may be deleted and six new names may be added as member for the review of Master Plan of Islamabad in addition to existing members; and (ii) a committee to initiate the process of regularization of unapproved housing schemes in various zones of Islamabad be established to advise and develop an effective policy for regularization of irregular housing schemes in various zones of Islamabad i.e. Zone-II, IV and V.

However, after discussion the Cabinet approved the names of Commission except the nomination of Maj. Gen. Farrukh Javed, HI (M) (Retd) for which further consultation shall be carried out.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021