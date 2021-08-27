ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street falls on taper worries, Kabul blast

Reuters 27 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street's main indexes fell to session lows on Thursday on fears of a faster tapering of the US Federal Reserve's bond purchase program, with traders also pointing to a blast in Kabul for a spike in volatility.

After opening nearly flat, all three major indexes turned sharply lower.

A suspected suicide bomb exploded outside Kabul airport, killing at least 13 people including children.

"Geopolitics don't usually impact the market too much but when a news report like that comes out, it tends to have a little bit of a move," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research.

Meanwhile, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard told CNBC that the Fed is "coalescing" around a plan to begin reducing its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases and sounded skeptical about inflation moderating in 2022.

While many investors expect an eventual slowdown of bond purchases, they will look for clues on when and how the US central bank will start tapering when Fed chief Jerome Powell speaks at the Jackson Hole economic symposium on Friday.

"This is the period of time where there is a bounce back and strength in the economy," said Brian Vendig, president, MJP Wealth Advisors in Westport, Connecticut.

"So, taking some action now is actually a good thing because we know there's still a knock-on effect that's going to play out next year."

US stocks have hit a series of all-time closing highs in the past few sessions, driven by a stronger-than-expected earnings season and positive news about COVID-19 vaccinations.

However, strategists have projected the benchmark S&P 500 would end the year at 4,500 points, essentially unchanged, expecting the economic recovery as well as earnings growth to lose momentum.

Data showed the US economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the second quarter, in a second estimate of GDP growth, while weekly jobless claims increased 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 353,000 for the week ended Aug. 21.

At 10:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 95.65 points, or 0.27%, at 35,309.85, the S&P 500 was down 20.34 points, or 0.45%, at 4,475.85, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 68.33 points, or 0.45%, at 14,973.53.

Discount retailers Dollar General Corp and Dollar Tree Inc slipped 5.3% and 11.2%, respectively, after they warned of profit hit from higher transportation costs.

NetApp Inc added 5.6% as brokerages raised their price targets on the cloud data services provider's stock following an upbeat first-quarter result and a better-than-expected 2022 earnings outlook.

CNBC Chair Jerome Powell WallStreet Brian Vendig

Wall Street falls on taper worries, Kabul blast

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Lahore’s SIH auctioned for over Rs1.951bn

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.