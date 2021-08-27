ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
ASC 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.23%)
ASL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
BOP 8.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
BYCO 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
FCCL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.23%)
FFBL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.92%)
FFL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.87%)
FNEL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.06%)
GGGL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-3.34%)
GGL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-7.31%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.89%)
JSCL 20.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.86%)
KAPCO 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.37%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.58%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.58%)
MLCF 42.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.76%)
NETSOL 149.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.64%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.2%)
PAEL 32.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
POWER 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.93%)
PRL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
PTC 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.48%)
SILK 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.14%)
SNGP 47.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.01%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.19%)
TRG 159.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.25%)
UNITY 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
WTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
BR100 5,120 Decreased By ▼ -61.92 (-1.19%)
BR30 25,106 Decreased By ▼ -465.45 (-1.82%)
KSE100 47,363 Decreased By ▼ -272.63 (-0.57%)
KSE30 18,954 Decreased By ▼ -136.23 (-0.71%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,320
8524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,140,411
4,55324hr
7.41% positivity
Sindh
425,570
Punjab
385,258
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,542
KPK
158,964
European stocks end lower

Reuters 27 Aug 2021

LONDON: European shares ended lower on Thursday after data showed faltering German consumer morale amid rising COVID-19 cases, while investors fretted over US monetary policy ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3%, with mining and travel & leisure stocks leading losses.

The STOXX 600 had briefly deepened its losses towards the close, tracking a fall in US stocks after sentiment was rattled by a blast in Kabul.

Anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole summit on Friday kept investors on their toes, with chair Jerome Powell's speech likely to offer hints on the central bank's plans to taper its massive stimulus programme.

"We think that those expecting clear communication about the shape and timing of the tapering of asset purchases may be disappointed," said Paolo Zanghieri, senior economist at Generali Investments. "The recent data remain strong, but momentum is receding and inflation fears have not surged."

A survey showed the mood among German consumers darkened heading into September as accelerating inflation and rising COVID-19 cases made them more hesitant to buy.

Business morale in the euro zone's largest economy fell for the second month running in August, data on Wednesday showed.

"Risks are tilted to the downside over the near term," analysts at BCA Research said. "While global COVID-19 cases appear to be rolling over and (China's) Ningbo-Zhoushan port has reopened, which are both positive for supply chains, COVID-19 cases are still climbing in Germany."

European travel company Tui, airlines Wizz Air , Lufthansa and British Airways-owner IAG fell by between 0.9% and 3.8%.

