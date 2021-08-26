World
UK says working urgently to establish details at Kabul airport
- We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort
Updated 26 Aug 2021
LONDON: Britain's defence ministry said it was working urgently to establish what had happened at Kabul airport following reports of an explosion.
"We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort," the defence ministry said on Twitter.
Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear: Pentagon
"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our US and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident."
Blast outside Kabul airport kills at least 13, including children: Taliban official
