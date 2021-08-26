Pakistan wants to strengthen economic ties with Turkmenistan: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan values its relations with Turkmenistan and wants to further strengthen economic ties.

He expressed these views during a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat on Thursday.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to enhance economic connect through various projects including TAPI.

He said that Pakistan considers peace and stability in Afghanistan important for the promotion of trade and connectivity in the region. He added, "Also shared imp of a peaceful #Afghanistan & the need to continue close coordination."

On the occasion, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow appreciated Pakistan's efforts for a coordinated approach to Afghanistan.

Earlier, Qureshi arrived in Turkmenistan as part of his four-country visit.

Qureshi was welcomed by the Pakistani envoy to Turkmenistan and officials of the foreign ministry.

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

On August 25, Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon agreed on Pakistan's proposal to adopt a cohesive approach in achieving common goals of peace and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The development came during a meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Tajik president on the current situation in Afghanistan.

President Emomali welcomed Pakistan's stance and approach on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

The FM stressed that both Pakistan and Tajikistan would benefit from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan in terms of enhanced economic cooperation and connectivity. He underlined the importance of a coordinated approach to realise shared objectives of a ‘connected region’.