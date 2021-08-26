CCoE likely to approve ‘IGCEP’ today

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE), which is scheduled to meet on Thursday (Aug 26) with Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, is likely to approve Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP).

The CCoE, in its last meeting, did not approve the plan and directed the Power Division to consult provinces on the plan and revert back to it for consideration.

The CCoE was informed in the last meeting that the proposals of provincial governments particularly Sindh and KP have not been entrained in the IGCEP. And National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) is urging on inclusion of hydropower projects as renewable energy resources.

The sources said Cabinet Division will give a presentation on the status of revision of Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the CCoE whereas FIA will share status of inquiry/investigation on petroleum crisis.

It is unclear if the FIA progress report will be considered by the CCoE as Lahore High Court (LHC) has granted a stay order on FIA inquiry after the oil sector parties claimed that FIA is sending some call up notices (without mentioning the reason or citing any legal provision) due to which the appellants are being harassed.

The sources said, Power Division has also submitted two summaries for consideration of the CCoE regarding power plants.

