Aug 26, 2021
Print

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

Reuters 26 Aug 2021

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Afghanistan in a phone call and formation of a government, which would take into account the interests of all groups in the population, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The importance of promoting intra-Afghan dialogue, which would facilitate creation of an inclusive government, was underscored during the talk, it said in a statement.

