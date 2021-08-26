Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation
26 Aug 2021
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed Afghanistan in a phone call and formation of a government, which would take into account the interests of all groups in the population, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
The importance of promoting intra-Afghan dialogue, which would facilitate creation of an inclusive government, was underscored during the talk, it said in a statement.
