Senates of varsities: PA Speaker to be authorised to nominate MPs

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to authorize the Speaker Punjab Assembly to nominate one male and one female member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) as a member of the Senate of five state-owned universities across the province.

In this regard, Punjab higher education department has been directed to prepare a draft for legislation. This was decided in a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in which the procedure for nomination of Punjab Assembly Members (MPAs) for the Senate of five public universities was discussed in details.

Vice Chancellors of Punjab University Lahore, UET Lahore, Zakaria University Multan and Islamia University Bahawalpur, Deputy Registrar of Agriculture University Faisalabad including Secretary Law, DG Research Punjab Assembly and Special Secretary Higher Education participated in the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that according to the present law and procedure, one MPA from each district and one from each remaining 8 divisions is elected for the Senate of each university by election. Due to the complexity of the process, the Senate elections of the five universities have not been held for a long time and important administrative matters were being affected. Therefore, participants of the meeting agreed to make necessary legal amendments and it was unanimously approved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021