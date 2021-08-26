ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
10 ‘fake’ NAB officers arrested

26 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: On the direction of former Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, Intelligence Wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has apprehended Majid Javed, son of Muhammad Sharif, a resident of Islamabad, on the charges of looting people by posing himself as fake officer of the NAB, said a press release.

The suspect Majid Javed has handed over to police after recovery of two fake cards of NAB from his possession.

It may be noted that NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal, immediately after assuming responsibilities of his office as Chairman NAB had announced NAB’s anti-corruption strategy to eradicate corruption from the country and take action against corrupt elements in accordance with the law.

The NAB is strictly implementing anti-corruption strategy and so far in more than three years, NAB has arrested 10 people who were allegedly involved in looting people by introducing themselves as fake NAB officers.

NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal had issued strict instructions to the intelligence wing of NAB to hand over the elements, who cheated the public to the police in accordance with the law so that legal action should be taken against them.

Following the directive of NAB Chairman, the intelligence wing of NAB has so far handed over 10 fake NAB officers to the police.

The NAB Chairman appreciated the performance of Intelligence Wing of NAB. The NAB once again informed people in their own interest that the NAB officers are not authorised to call any accused or witness by telephone. Instead of any accused/witness required in personal appearance in connection with a case are being called in writing.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

