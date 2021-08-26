Food production, water management: Pakistan wants to enhance exchange of latest techs with Hungary: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam said on Wednesday that the government wants to enhance exchange of latest technologies of food production and water management with Hungary.

The minister said this during a meeting with the Hungarian charge d’affaires Tivadar Takacs.

Imam welcomed the $50 million credit facility offer from Hungary in the field of food processing and water management.

During the meeting, both discussed agricultural trade between the two countries.

Pakistan has immense agricultural capacity, which can allow Pakistan to increase its exports, Imam said, adding that Hungary will import agricultural products from Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade.

The minister also welcomed 200 scholarships offered by Hungary to Pakistani students.

Tivadar Takacs on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto extended an invitation to Imam to attend the “Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit”.

He said that thousands of participants from all around the globe including high-ranking officials of the United Nations, high-level government delegations, prominent scientists as well as renowned representatives of the business and finance sector will attend.

He said that the purpose of the “Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit” is to present technologies contributing to sustainable development and so Pakistan can upgrade its agriculture sector through it.

Takacs said that the agricultural bilateral trade between the two countries has immense potential.

He said that exchange of agricultural technologies can enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan and thus, should be a primary area of focus.

Both agreed to enhance trade and exchange of technologies in the agriculture sector during the meeting.

