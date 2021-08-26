ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Food production, water management: Pakistan wants to enhance exchange of latest techs with Hungary: minister

Recorder Report 26 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Fakhar Imam said on Wednesday that the government wants to enhance exchange of latest technologies of food production and water management with Hungary.

The minister said this during a meeting with the Hungarian charge d’affaires Tivadar Takacs.

Imam welcomed the $50 million credit facility offer from Hungary in the field of food processing and water management.

During the meeting, both discussed agricultural trade between the two countries.

Pakistan has immense agricultural capacity, which can allow Pakistan to increase its exports, Imam said, adding that Hungary will import agricultural products from Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade.

The minister also welcomed 200 scholarships offered by Hungary to Pakistani students.

Tivadar Takacs on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto extended an invitation to Imam to attend the “Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit”.

He said that thousands of participants from all around the globe including high-ranking officials of the United Nations, high-level government delegations, prominent scientists as well as renowned representatives of the business and finance sector will attend.

He said that the purpose of the “Planet Budapest 2021 Sustainability Expo and Summit” is to present technologies contributing to sustainable development and so Pakistan can upgrade its agriculture sector through it.

Takacs said that the agricultural bilateral trade between the two countries has immense potential.

He said that exchange of agricultural technologies can enhance the productivity of agriculture in Pakistan and thus, should be a primary area of focus.

Both agreed to enhance trade and exchange of technologies in the agriculture sector during the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNITED NATIONS water management Fakhar Imam food production

Food production, water management: Pakistan wants to enhance exchange of latest techs with Hungary: minister

Import of sugar, wheat approved by ECC

Steel, oil & ghee industry supplies: New tax law may grant exemption from 3pc further GST

Slow Covid vaccination to cost global economy $2.3trn

Tax reforms: Businessmen will be taken into confidence: Ashfaq

Cyber-attack on FBR data: Govt decides to hire services of Irish company

Putin, Xi agree to jointly combat Afghanistan ‘threats’

WB ‘deeply concerned,’ pauses aid to Afghanistan

Tajikistan says it will not recognise exclusively Taliban Afghan govt

Putin, Imran discuss Afghan govt formation

SBP chief informs MFPCB about monetary policy stance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.