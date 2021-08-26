ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
Aug 26, 2021
Murad visits offshore islands to monitor development schemes

INP 26 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah accompanied by the ministers and aides on Wednesday visited offshore islands of Karachi on boat.

Sindh CM visited Bhit, Baba and Shams Pir islands with provincial minister Nasir Shah, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab, party leaders Liaquat Askani, Qadir Mandokhel and others, in view of launching a scheme of floating jetties and passenger sheds in the area.

The jetties and passenger sheds will be constructed at Baba, Bhit islands and Mubarak village with an estimated cost of Rs250.561 million.

The government will launch development schemes in union council 41-47 of Keamari with an allocation of 600m rupees in the annual development programme (ADP), Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said.

Murtaza Wahab during a visit to Hawkes Bay Road in July had announced that the Sindh government has planned to promote eco-tourism at the coastal areas of Karachi with the support of the Pakistan Navy introducing boating, jet skiing and parasailing facilities at Karachi beaches.

Since the approach road to Hawkes Bay and Sandspit beaches has been properly built, the government planning on developing eco-tourism in the area.

Murtaza Wahab Murad Ali Shah Sindh Government ADP

