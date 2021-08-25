ANL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.79%)
ASC 18.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.38%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
FCCL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
FNEL 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGGL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.45%)
GGL 45.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-5.41%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.33%)
JSCL 21.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 39.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MDTL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.66%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.23%)
NETSOL 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-2.13%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
PAEL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.08%)
PRL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.14%)
SILK 1.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.06%)
TELE 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.01%)
TRG 161.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.06%)
UNITY 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.04%)
WTL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
BR100 5,182 Decreased By ▼ -30.71 (-0.59%)
BR30 25,571 Decreased By ▼ -305.55 (-1.18%)
KSE100 47,636 Decreased By ▼ -192.81 (-0.4%)
KSE30 19,090 Decreased By ▼ -75.89 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rises for fourth day as inventories dwindle

  • "I cannot see a real reason to be bearish ... there is room to break the record"
  • Copper has also held above its 200-day moving average at $8,880, improving its technical picture
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Wednesday for a fourth day, helped by signs of strong demand in top consumer China and a steep decline in inventories available in the London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouse system.

Benchmark copper on the LME was 0.4% higher at $9,409 a tonne at 1059 GMT, up from last week's low of $8,740.

Copper is used in power and construction and many analysts foresee strong demand as fossil fuels give way to electrification. Prices hit a record high of $10,747.50 in May.

"I cannot see a real reason to be bearish ... there is room to break the record," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi at consultants T-Commodity.

High inflation expectations, falling inventories, higher Chinese import premiums and a positive demand outlook are all supporting prices, he said.

Copper has also held above its 200-day moving average at $8,880, improving its technical picture, he added.

Copper claws higher on physical demand, but jittery on rates

PREMIUMS: Chinese Yangshan copper import premiums have risen above $100 a tonne from as low as $21 in June, suggesting stronger demand for overseas metal.

STOCKS: On-warrant copper inventories in LME-registered warehouses fell to 178,125 tonnes from almost 240,000 tonnes a week ago.

SPREAD: Cash copper on the LME has flipped to a premium against the three-month contract from a roughly $30 discount in mid-August. A premium indicates tighter supply of quickly deliverable metal.

INFRASTRUCTURE: The US House of Representatives voted to advance key parts of President Joe Biden's agenda including an infrastructure plan.

GERMANY: German business morale fell for the second month running in August.

STRIKE: Chilean state-owned miner Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, said it reached agreement on a new contract with supervisors at its Andina mine.

MARKETS: European shares clung near record highs and the dollar strengthened slightly.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was up 0.7% at $2,632.50 a tonne, zinc rose 0.9% to $3,045, nickel added 0.8% to $19,235, lead gained 1.5% to $2,327.50 and tin was up 0.5% at $33,000.

Copper prices copper market copper products LME aluminium Copper export

Copper rises for fourth day as inventories dwindle

Afghans race to flee after Biden confirms airlift deadline

Pakistan reports 141 Covid-19 deaths, highest in nearly four months

Taliban appoint senior veterans to key ministerial posts

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

Rupee's fall continues, drops to 11-month low against US dollar

Changan Pakistan increases car prices by Rs120,000

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairperson, 7th in 3 years

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters