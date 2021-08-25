ANL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.12%)
ASC 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.54%)
ASL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 21.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.59%)
FFBL 26.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.46%)
FNEL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.05%)
GGGL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
GGL 47.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
JSCL 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
MDTL 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.23%)
MLCF 43.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.21%)
NETSOL 152.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.61%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
PAEL 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.55%)
PIBTL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
POWER 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.97%)
PRL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 48.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.31%)
TELE 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.12%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.22%)
UNITY 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
WTL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.21%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -24.74 (-0.47%)
BR30 25,639 Decreased By ▼ -237.61 (-0.92%)
KSE100 47,661 Decreased By ▼ -167.23 (-0.35%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.42 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance ENGRO (Engro Corporation Limited) 295.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08%

Engro to inject Rs21.5 billion in its telecom subsidiary

  • Engro Connect is wholly-owned by Engro Corp
BR Web Desk 25 Aug 2021

Engro Corporation announced on Wednesday that it would inject an equity of Rs21.5 billion in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Engro Connect (private limited), as part of the company's telecommunications vertical initiatives.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Engro Corp said that the funds will primarily be utilised to fuel expansion in the Build-to-Suite (BTS) tower business of Enfrashare (Private) Limited, "including but not limited to provision of efficient energy solutions, installation of state-of-the-art network monitoring solutions and exploration of other investment avenues within the connectivity value chain".

Engro Corp approves over $31mn to identify investment opportunities

On Tuesday, Engro Corp announced its consolidated six-month profit for the half-year ended June, 2021 at Rs29.11 billion compared to earnings of Rs15.79 billion in the same period of the preceding year.

Its profit for the April-June quarter amounted to Rs14.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 46.1% compared with Rs9.79 billion in the same three-month period of the previous year.

The company's board of directors also recommended cash dividend of Rs7 per share, which was in addition to the dividend of Rs12 per share announced previously.

In April, the board approved an amount of up to $31.4 million towards conducting engineering, design, and technical studies including a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) study in relation to the PDH-PP Project.

INVESTMENT Engro Corporation infrastructure Engro Corp

Engro to inject Rs21.5 billion in its telecom subsidiary

Govt will not allow TTP to carry out terrorism in Pakistan: interior minister

Two US lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairperson, 7th in 3 years

PM inaugurates Pakistan's first 'smart forest' in Sheikhupura

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

Currency: Not in danger zone yet

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters