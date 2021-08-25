ANL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.33%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.52%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.9%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.47%)
WTL 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.03%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,790 Decreased By ▼ -87.22 (-0.34%)
KSE100 47,781 Decreased By ▼ -47.74 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,132 Decreased By ▼ -34.15 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

  • The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan eased against a firmer dollar on Wednesday, pressured by a weaker-than-expected official guidance rate and market expectations of policy divergence between China and the United States.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4728 per dollar prior to the market open, 77 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4805, but a tad weaker than Reuters estimate of 6.4697.

"The midpoint rate is weaker than expected, as the PBOC doesn't want the yuan to rise too quickly because of the shift of USD Index," said a trader at a Chinese bank.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4715 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4777 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

Weakening Chinese economic data has boosted analysts' expectations that policymakers will announce more easing measures to boost activity, while central bank chief also pledged to stabilize the supply of credit in a meeting on Monday.

As for the Fed, traders are awaiting clues from its Jackson Hole Symposium later this week on when and how it will begin tapering stimulus.

"The policy divergence between the PBOC and Fed is clear, and this should limit any RMB strengthening expectations in the near term," said Terence Wu, FX strategist at OCBC.

"The essentially leaves the USD-CNH still locked in within the 6.4500 to 6.5000 range."

"We do not expect any major new guidance to be provided by Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole, as the Fed continues to watch the recent spread of the Delta variant across the US," said Mohammed Kazmi, Macro Strategist at Union Bancaire Privée.

The United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year if vaccinations ramp up, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday.

The global dollar index rose to 93.013 from the previous close of 92.913, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4755 per dollar.

Yuan Yen Dollar PBOC OCBC

Yuan eases as Fed, PBOC policies set to diverge

PSDP projects hamstrung by lack of funds

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood's resignation accepted

Ashfaque appointed new FBR chairman, 7th in 3 years

Stimulus measures: Tarin for reducing cement, steel prices

Incentives proposed for refineries in new policy 'blocked' by ministers

Criminal proceedings likely: SECP to conduct Hascol's forensic audit

All set to exempt Chinese agri drones from taxes

China's CNPC secures more Turkmen gas in new deal

No public transport for unvaccinated from Oct 15

Global liquidity booster: Pakistan gets its share

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters