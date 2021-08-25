ANL 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.12%)
ASC 18.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
FCCL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
FFL 19.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.41%)
GGGL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.86%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.47%)
NETSOL 153.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.9%)
PACE 7.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.75%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
PRL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
SILK 1.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
TELE 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TRG 163.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 38.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.73%)
BR100 5,209 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -90.82 (-0.35%)
KSE100 47,787 Decreased By ▼ -41.78 (-0.09%)
KSE30 19,134 Decreased By ▼ -31.7 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,220
14124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,135,858
4,19924hr
6.84% positivity
Sindh
424,139
Punjab
383,742
Balochistan
31,928
Islamabad
96,980
KPK
158,243
Brent oil may test resistance at $71.86

  • Support is at $70.47, a break below which could cause a fall to $69.09
Reuters 25 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $71.86 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $73.58.

The whole correction from the July 6 high of $77.84 could have ended, as confirmed by the strong rise over the past two days.

The contract could be rising towards the peak of a wave (b) at $76.35. A less bullish target is $73.58, which is suggested by a falling channel.

India's July oil imports hit 1-year low

Support is at $70.47, a break below which could cause a fall to $69.09.

On the daily chart, the second big white candlestick formed on Tuesday, after the one on Monday.

The pair represents a strong bullish sentiment which is likely to drive the price higher on Wednesday.

The intact trendline signals a steady uptrend from $15.98. A reversal of the trend will only be considered if oil breaks $67.90.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

