Brent oil may test resistance at $71.86

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a resistance at $71.86 per barrel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $73.58.

The whole correction from the July 6 high of $77.84 could have ended, as confirmed by the strong rise over the past two days.

The contract could be rising towards the peak of a wave (b) at $76.35. A less bullish target is $73.58, which is suggested by a falling channel.

Support is at $70.47, a break below which could cause a fall to $69.09.

On the daily chart, the second big white candlestick formed on Tuesday, after the one on Monday.

The pair represents a strong bullish sentiment which is likely to drive the price higher on Wednesday.

The intact trendline signals a steady uptrend from $15.98. A reversal of the trend will only be considered if oil breaks $67.90.

